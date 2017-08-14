Budwey’s Supermarket sold to Market in the Square owners

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Budwey’s Supermarket has been a family-owned business since the first store opened on Oliver Street in 1925. Moving forward, it will still be family-owned, but there will be a different family in charge.

Budwey’s owner/pperator Frank Budwey has announced the sale of his North Tonawanda store to Brian Kusmierski, the owner/operator of the Market in the Square in West Seneca.

“What Brian has that I don’t have is he’s got a couple young kids that are willing to come in the business and take over,” Budwey explained on Monday morning, adding that it was important to him to keep his business a family operation.

Budwey says The Market in the Square and Budwey’s are already very similar stores. “It’s a perfect fit,” he said. “The way we go to market is identical. We have both great meat programs. We both have scratch bakeries. Our produce is priced right and we buy from all the local vendors.”

That shouldn’t change under the new ownership, when Budwey’s Supermarket begins operating under its new name, Budwey’s Market in the Square.

“We see little or no changes short term,” Kusmierski said. “We’ve got to get to know the Budwey way and the customers and the associates and the store, and then, we’re coming from the best of both world’s here.”

“Budwey’s has just done a fabulous job for 95 years. We have Market in the Square, we’ve been there for 18 years. So our plan is to see how things run here and then we’re going to take the best of the Budwey’s over to The Market in the Square in West Seneca and vis versa. The best at West Seneca will come over to Budwey’s,” Kusmierski added. “Give us three to six moths to mesh together and I think it’s going to be – both of the stores are going to be better for it.”

Frank Budwey says the future of his family’s store was paramount in making the decision about who should take over.

A few years ago, Budwey tried to make his full-time employees partners in the company, giving them shares. But, Budwey says that didn’t work out the way he planned, and the company’s future was in question. “This is the best plan because now the jobs are secure and the business is,” Budwey explained when he announced the sale to Kusmierski’s family this week.

Budwey’s currently employs 120 people and The Market in the Square employs 140 more.

Kusmierski says he hopes to have the transition to the new ownership completed in October.