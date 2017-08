BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police have arrested two people in connection with a fatal beating of a female on Niagara Street near Massachusetts earlier this month.

The beating occurred Aug. 1.

Arrested were Freddie Cortez and Michelis Romero.

Both suspects have been charged with second degree manslaughter.

The victim, Jessica Garcia, was taken to the hospital and died of her injuries the next day.

BREAKING: BPD arrest 2 people in connection with August 1st fatal beating of a female on Niagara Street. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) August 15, 2017

We’ll have more details as they become available.