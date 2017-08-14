Changes ahead for U.S. borders in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- An upcoming change at U.S. ports of entry in western New York is expected to make it more challenging for Canadian travelers seeking U.S. work permits.

“There are more changes within this short period of time than I’ve seen throughout my 14 years as an immigration attorney,” said lawyer Jamie Fiegel, a partner with Fiegel & Carr.

A recent change at the Customs and Border Protection Buffalo field office will bar attorneys like Fiegel from providing counsel in-person during secondary inspection at the border.

‘Secondary inspection’ is where travelers go after the drive-thru check-points; inside the building to answer questions from CBP officers.

It’s here, Fiegel explained, clients need her advice to clear up grey areas that exists in immigration law.

If you’re Canadian and want to work in the U.S., you can either get approval at the border, or by mail with United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), which is a division of the Department of Homeland Security.

“In the last week alone, we have had three cases of people who were denied a work permit at a port of entry, came to use, we filled out and completed the application under the regulations the way it is supposed to be, same criteria, same client, same facts,” Fiegel told News 4.

Once her office filed that paperwork with USCIS, Fiegel said her clients gained approval.

According to CBP, lawyers have never been technically allowed in secondary inspection for non-criminal cases. However, this national law was rarely enforced.

Management at the Buffalo field office recently made a decision to uniformly follow the federal regulation.

“The Port of Buffalo has always had a good relationship with the local private bar, and these regulations were not strictly enforced in the past. There have been individual incidents, however, where attorneys have improperly interfered with the inspection process over the years. And after a careful review of the current inspection procedures concerning attorneys, Port of Buffalo management felt it was necessary to uniformly adhere to the federal regulations moving forward,” said Chief CBP Officer Aaron Bowker.

Fiegel said the process of having to re-apply if you’re denied puts a burden on her clients.

“The danger of being denied at the border for a work permit, or as a visitor, this happens often as well, if there’s a black mark on your record then,” she said.

The attorney also noted the high processing fees and rush fees clients often encounter when they need to re-apply via mail or if they’re in a hurry to get their paperwork approved on time after a denial; these fees add up, sometimes to more than $1,200.

According to CBP, no specific incident prompted this enforcement, but the agency stated it regularly reviews it’s practices.

The goal of this, according to the CBP, is to ensure the traveler represents themselves for inspection.