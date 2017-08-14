Charges to be upgraded in Cheektowaga hit-and-run

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — There have been several hit-and-runs in WNY this summer, some of which have left their victims seriously hurt, while others have resulted in fatalities. Multiple cases remain unsolved.

But this weekend’s fatal hit-and-run in Cheektowaga is different. Members of law enforcement said Monday, the 36-year-old driver, Paul Hintermeier, is in custody because witnesses saw what happened, and they alerted police.

Hintermeier will be in jail at least until his next hearing — after Cheektowaga police say he sped through a stop sign and hit Damian Garra around midnight Friday.

Damian was 18 and riding his bike. Hintermeier and the teen were neighbors.

“It’s frustrating to see somebody causing injury like that and leaving a poor individual on the side of the road with no first aid, no help at all. It’s cold,” said Cheektowaga Assistant Chief James Speyer.

Witness accounts allowed police to act quickly.

“In this case, we had witnesses, witnesses that had observed what he had done and were able to point out the vehicle parked in the driveway just down the street from where the accident occurred,” Speyer said.

Speyer says Hintermeier refused a breathalyzer, but failed several field sobriety tests. The results of blood tests will determine his level of intoxication, and, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, the severity of the charges he will face.

“At the very minimum, we’re going to have vehicular manslaughter in the second degree,” Flynn said.

Flynn also praised witnesses on the scene.

“In this case, thank God, there were witnesses there who saw it,” Flynn said. “That’s why the arrest was made immediately, that’s why it was prosecuted immediately.”

And, Speyer hope, that means justice will be swift.

“An 18-year-old, the suspect’s 36 years old, so two young families are going to be very very distraught for a long time,” he said. “And it’ll probably ruin the rest of their lives. Certainly, in one case it did.”

Flynn said depending on the evidence, Hintermeier could face varying degrees of vehicular manslaughter; the level will depend on whether his blood alcohol level is below or above 0.18. Flynn said if tests show his BAL is above 0.18 and it’s determined he drove recklessly — such as running a stop sign and speeding — Hintermeier could face the most serious charge of aggravated vehicular homicide.