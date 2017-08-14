Collective efforts keeping Erie County fair fun and safe

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Safety is a priority for plenty of people attending the Erie County Fair. While walking around, uniformed officers are noticeable. Dozens of undercover, plain clothed officers are in the crowd too. They’re from different agencies and working together is the most important thing for them as they’re helping keep the fair and those there safe.

“It’s a big deal,” said Trooper Jim O’Callaghan. “It’s a lot of people and a lot of planning.”

Planning that is now being put into action as several agencies are working together, ensuring safety and security for Fair-goers.

“It’s not just a fun day at the fair for us,” said Captain Joseph Belden with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. “We’ve being very observant and always looking.”

Those, like the captain, who are constantly patrolling the fairgrounds are crediting cooperation and collective efforts as the reasons the attendees can check their safety concerns at the gates and enjoy games, food, and rides.

The officer are giving some tips for things to know about fair security and safety.

Leave items like weapons and alcohol home

Have a plan ahead of time in case someone from your group gets lost

Expect all bags, strollers, and coolers to be checked at the gate

Let anyone from law enforcement know about suspicious activity

“This isn’t to slow your family from having fun and getting in but it is for safety and security,” said Trooper O’Callaghan. “With the amount of people coming in, we need to make sure everything is secure.”