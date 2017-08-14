Construction nearly complete at new Oishei Children’s Hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Construction at the new John R. Oshei Children’s Hospital is more than 95 percent complete. At this point crews are just working on the finishing touches and getting ready for the big move from Women & Children’s Hospital to the new site.

“Moving from a 125 year old hospital into a brand new state of the art facility with all the new technologies that come with that,” said Jessica Mabie, Women & Children’s Hospital Director of Strategic Planning.

Updated technology, amenities for kids and families, and a more efficient use of space are all expected to improve the patient experience at the new Oishei Children’s Hospital.

“This effort has been a significant undertaking you know really back dating beyond 2012,” said Mabie.

Each room, like operating rooms, were designed with patients in mind.

“We monitor the differential pressures in the room to make sure the air within the room is changed out the required amount of times per hour and also to keep the patient isolated,” said Fran Slavin, Turner Construction Superintendent.

A lot of the rooms are currently empty, but before long more equipment and furniture from the old site will fill up the new space.

“A lot of what we call mock moves that have been happening both on the equipment side as well as the patient transport side so we’ve had a lot of practice in dealing with how that timing is all going to flow,” said Mabie.

Emergency helicopters will be able to get patients into the hospital quickly through a helipad on the top of the building.

“We actually sped up the elevator early on in the design process so that it could make sure to shave a couple seconds off from the helipad down to the area,” said Slavin.

Now all that’s left to do on this helipad is paint a big H. Then it will be ready to receive emergency patients this November when the brand new Oishei Children’s hHspital is slated to open.

For more information go to https://www.childrensismoving.com/