BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Leon Nelson.

Nelson was found deceased July 31 in the area of 196 May St. in Buffalo.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person or persons responsible is asked to call Crime Stoppers Buffalo at (716)867-6161.