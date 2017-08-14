Driver charged with hitting officer at Goo Goo Dolls concert; 5 others arrested

The entrance to Darien Lake Theme Park Resort in Darien, N.Y., Saturday, July 9, 2011. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Six people were arrested at the Saturday Goo Goo Dolls concert at Darien Lake.

Three people were charged with Criminal Trespassing after the Genesee County Sheriff’s office says they entered the venue without a ticket.

They are the following people:

  • Kevin Buisman, 32, of Tonawanda
  • Colleen O’Donnell, 26, of Cheektowaga
  • Cody Woodhouse, 28, of Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Concord resident Samuel McCaslin, 27, faces a trespassing charge for trying to get back into the venue after being ejected, authorities say.

Kevin Dawidowicz, 41, of Buffalo, was accused of striking a Darien Lake security officer with his vehicle. He was charged with Reckless Endangerment.

In addition to these arrests, a 17-year-old was charged with possessing both marijuana and a controlled substance.

