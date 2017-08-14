Four suspects charged in string of vehicle larcenies in Town of Niagara

TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Four suspects have been arrested in a string of larcenies from vehicles in the Tuscarora Road and Cayuga Village Park areas.

The suspects, ranging in age from 16 to 18, were arrested after 4 a.m. Monday morning.

Charged were:

Antwan Ivey, 17, of Niagara Falls, was charged with fourth degree criminal possession of stolen property, fourth degree grand larceny, obstruction of a government official, resisting arrest, possession of burglar’s tools, two counts of seventh degree possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Seth J. Bomberry, 18, of Niagara Falls, was charged with fourth degree possession of stolen property, fourth degree grand larceny, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and possession of burglar’s tools.

Kyle J. Meness-Zimmerman, 16, of Youngstown, was charged with fourth degree criminal possession of stolen property, fourth degree grand larceny, seventh degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of burglar’s tools.

Chance D. Hunter, 18, of Niagara Falls, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny.

All four defendants were arraigned in Town of Niagara Court and held on $5,000 bail/$10,000 bond. They are scheduled to return to court Sept. 11.

The investigation into these thefts is continuing, and more charges are pending.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone in the Tuscarora Road area who has been a victim of a recent vehicle larceny, and has not reported it to law enforcement, to contact the Town of Niagara Police Department at (716) 215-1480 or the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office at (716) 438-3393.