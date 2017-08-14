Four suspects charged in string of vehicle larcenies in Town of Niagara

By Published:

TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Four suspects have been arrested in a string of larcenies from vehicles in the Tuscarora Road and Cayuga Village Park areas.

The suspects, ranging in age from 16 to 18, were arrested after 4 a.m. Monday morning.

Charged were:

  • Antwan Ivey, 17, of Niagara Falls, was charged with fourth degree criminal possession of stolen property, fourth degree grand larceny, obstruction of a government official, resisting arrest, possession of burglar’s tools, two counts of seventh degree possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of marijuana.
  • Seth J. Bomberry, 18, of Niagara Falls, was charged with fourth degree possession of stolen property, fourth degree grand larceny, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and possession of burglar’s tools.
  • Kyle J. Meness-Zimmerman, 16, of Youngstown, was charged with fourth degree criminal possession of stolen property, fourth degree grand larceny, seventh degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of burglar’s tools.
  • Chance D. Hunter, 18, of Niagara Falls, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny.

All four defendants were arraigned in Town of Niagara Court and held on $5,000 bail/$10,000 bond. They are scheduled to return to court Sept. 11.

The investigation into these thefts is continuing, and more charges are pending.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone in the Tuscarora Road area who has been a victim of a recent vehicle larceny, and has not reported it to law enforcement, to contact the Town of Niagara Police Department at (716) 215-1480 or the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office at (716) 438-3393.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s