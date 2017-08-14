Gas prices up in Buffalo despite no change in national average

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gas prices in Buffalo are up one cent from last week, on average.

AAA reports the average price around here to be $2.39 per gallon, while the national average is $2.35. The national average did not change from last week.

One year ago, the state average was $2.30, but this week, it is 18 cents higher than that.

“With increases predicted through the rest of August, consumers will be happy to see the steady gas prices this week,” AAA said. “Demand will likely start to decline as families get ready for back to school. Refineries are about a month away from the winter blend release date, when consumers can expect the cheaper blend of gasoline.”