HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – Hamburg Police are attempting to locate a missing 16-year-old girl.

Cassidy Trawinski, 16, was last seen at 4462 Big Tree Road.

According to police, Cassidy left her house at about 3 p.m. Sunday and was on her way to the fair. Her father is not sure if she made it there.

Cassidy is described as 5’3″, 120 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hamburg Police at 648-5111 x0 or 911.