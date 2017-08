BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Hateful graffiti was found spray-painted on a playground at a Buffalo school Monday.

Symbols that appeared to be a Nazi swastika and a Jewish Star of David were found on a slide at Windermere Boulevard School.

Amherst Police are investigating the graffiti, and a school janitor was called in to clean it up.

Last month, a man and three teens were charged with hate crimes for spray painting similar graffiti in several Western New York towns.