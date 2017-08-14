High school football preview: Cleveland Hill

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) –

School: Cleveland Hill High School

Last year’s finish: 9-2, 4-0 in division. Won class C sectional title.

What they will miss: Starting running back and linebacker Matt Eldridge

What’s exciting about this season: Running back Aaron Wahler returns for his junior season after rushing for 1,000+ yards as a sophomore.

What they said: “I guess it is more work for me on the brute end because Matt (Eldridge) brought a lot of strength to the team. I was a starting running back last year but I was more of the speed guy and Matt brought the toughness to the team but, this year I will have to fill the role of enforcer.” – Aaron Wahler

“We are just going to have to do like last year’s team did and other team’s have in the past. We have to work hard to improve every single day in practice and we have to have a little bit of good fortune and we have to preform.” – Head coach Glen Graham