LIVE STREAM: Charlottesville chief of police delivers press conference

A makeshift memorial of flowers and a photo of victim, Heather Heyer, sits in Charlottesville, Va., Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. Heyer died when a car rammed into a group of people who were protesting the presence of white supremacists who had gathered in the city for a rally. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA (WIVB) – The Charlottesville Chief of Police will deliver a press conference following the white nationalist protests on Saturday that left one counter-protester dead after a car drove into a crowd.

