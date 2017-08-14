Machias man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2013 motorcycle accident that killed his wife

Published:

MACHIAS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Machias man has pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter in a Aug. 2013 motorcycle accident that killed his wife.

Michael Baker, 53, pleaded guilty to first degree vehicular manslaughter and aggravated driving while intoxicated in Cattaraugus County Court.

Authorities said that Baker was intoxicated Aug. 11, 2013, when he lost control of his motorcycle while making a turn on McKinstry Road in Machias. Both Baker and his wife, Dianne Baker, 43, were thrown from the bike.

Dianne Baker died at the scene. Michael Baker suffered severe injuries and were airlifted to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo.

New York State Police alleged at the time that Baker had a blood alcohol content of .20 percent, more than twice the legal limit.

Baker’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 7.

