Medina man charged with sale, possession of cocaine and pills

By Published:

MEDINA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Medina man has been charged with selling cocaine and prescription pills following an investigation by the Orleans County Major Felony Crime Task Force.

Russell E. Sargent, 50, of West Avenue, was charged Monday with third degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of fifth degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned in Orleans County Court and remanded to Orleans County Jail on $2,500 cash/$5,000 bond. He is scheduled to return to court 2 p.m. Aug. 28.

Further charges and arrests are pending in the investigation.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s