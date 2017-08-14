Medina man charged with sale, possession of cocaine and pills

MEDINA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Medina man has been charged with selling cocaine and prescription pills following an investigation by the Orleans County Major Felony Crime Task Force.

Russell E. Sargent, 50, of West Avenue, was charged Monday with third degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of fifth degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned in Orleans County Court and remanded to Orleans County Jail on $2,500 cash/$5,000 bond. He is scheduled to return to court 2 p.m. Aug. 28.

Further charges and arrests are pending in the investigation.