New signage approved for Canalside

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — You’re going to start seeing some new signs around Canalside.

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC) approved the design for new signage meant to help visitors find their way around the waterfront.

“The 1.5 million visitors coming to Canalside each year will benefit from well-placed, well-designed signs that help them find their way to the wide variety of activities available on the waterfront,” Robert Gioia, ECHDC Chairman, said. “All signs point to Governor Cuomo’s continued success with transforming the waterfront into a destination the entire region can be proud of for generations to come.”

The ECHDC says the signs will include markers, totems, beacons, vehicular directional, pedestrian directional, street and parking identification signs and a gateway sign.

Here are some examples:

(Photo: ECHDC)

The signs will be made from “durable materials that compliment the Canalside brand,” the ECHDC says.

The project will be finished by Spring of next year, but some new signs will be seen this Winter.

