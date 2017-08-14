New state law strengthens penalties for making threats to community centers

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – A new law signed Monday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo increases the minimum penalty against those who make bomb threats against community centers.

The governor tweeted Monday that the “horrific events in Charlottesville demonstrate now more than ever that we must stand united against bias and hate in all of its forms”.

The new law lets prosecutors send those convicted of making bomb threats against community centers to prison for up to one year. Before the new law was signed, the so called “public order offense” a Class A misdemeanor, only applied to threats made against highways, transportation authorities, schools, places of amusement, parks, playgrounds, hallways, lobbies and other portions of apartment houses and hotels.

The Jewish Community Center of Amherst was forced to evacuate following a bomb threat in February. Amherst Police say no one has yet been arrested for making the call and the case is still open.

