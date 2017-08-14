Niagara Falls Water Board hires firm to look at spill in river

News 4 Staff Published:
In this July 29, 2017 photo provided by Rainbow Air INC., black-colored wastewater treatment discharge is released into water below Niagara Falls, in Niagara Falls, N.Y. The water near the base of the falls that border the U.S. and Canada turned an alarming shade of black before tourists' eyes following a foul-smelling discharge from a nearby wastewater treatment plant. The water board for the city says the discharge was part of routine maintenance of one of its basins, that the discharge was within permitted limits and had dissipated.(Patrick J. Proctor/Rainbow Air INC. via AP)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Falls Water Board has hired a global engineering firm to look into last month’s incident that caused black sludge to spill into the Niagara River.

An overflow of sediment from a wastewater treatment plant turned part of the river black.

The Niagara Falls Water Board says it was worker error — a pump was allowed to run for too long.

Officials with the Water Board say they want to make sure this never happens again.

AECOM will review equipment readings, summary reports and operational readings.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s