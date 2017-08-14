Niagara Falls Water Board hires firm to look at spill in river

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Falls Water Board has hired a global engineering firm to look into last month’s incident that caused black sludge to spill into the Niagara River.

An overflow of sediment from a wastewater treatment plant turned part of the river black.

The Niagara Falls Water Board says it was worker error — a pump was allowed to run for too long.

Officials with the Water Board say they want to make sure this never happens again.

AECOM will review equipment readings, summary reports and operational readings.