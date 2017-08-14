Buffalo State professor offers perspective on North Korea crisis

BUFFALO, N.Y (WIVB)– U.S. officials are trying to tamp down fears that nuclear war with North Korea is imminent.

Although, senior U.S. national security officials say the possibility of war with the reclusive nation is greater than it was a decade ago.

This follows a week of heated rhetoric between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Kyeonghi Baek, a professor of international relations at Buffalo State College, is following the developments with great interest.

“Obviously I worry because I hear all kinds of things on the news,” said Baek, who recently visited family in Seoul, South Korea.

While very much aware of the situation — she says people there don’t dwell on the potential peril.

“People worry about the same things that we worry about,” Baek explained. “Educating our children well. Finding jobs for these young people. Making a good life for your family. That’s what people really worry about.”

While there’s now an effort to lower tensions, Baek worries about how the North Korean leader will react in the future given the heated rhetoric lately between both countries.

“If you push him too far he might be able to just really go out and just do an all-out war to stay in power. To him it’s about survival,” Baek said.

“In spite of how he might appear, I think he’s a rational political leader who wants to stay in power. I think that probably is his biggest concern,” she said.

During a recent visit to Asia, America’s top general emphasized diplomacy and sanctions over war.

“In order for us to denuclearize North Korea, it’s going to require China not only to do what they did at the United Nations Security Council, which was to vote for sanctions, but to enforce those sanctions,” said Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff.

But having nuclear capability is a way for Kim Jong Un to “galvanize his people” and build national pride, according to Baek.

“To give that up, I don’t see that happening anytime soon. And it really guarantees Kim Jong’s power and his survival,” she added.

Baek hopes that stronger sanctions against North Korea will be an opportunity for another conversation with the nuclear-armed hermit nation.

“Not just Kim Jong Un, but his political supporters and political elite hopefully will realize that relaxed sanctions and a relaxed import and export relationship is better for North Korea.”