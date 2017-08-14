One of the world’s largest pinball competitions to be held in Buffalo this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The world’s top pinball players will travel to Buffalo this weekend for the Buffalo Pinball Summer Open ’17.

More than 100 local, national, and international players will compete in the event from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20 at Pocketeer Billiards and Bar, 2444 Clinton St.

Players will compete for cash prizes, trophies, points toward the annual PAPA Circuit standings and Wold Pinball Player Ranking Points.

The event will consist of three tournaments- a single, main tournament, finals, and two classics tournaments.

For more information, visit http://www.buffalopinball.com/papacircuit.