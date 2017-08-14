Pennsylvania man charged with driving drunk with four children in vehicle

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 41-year-old Pennsylvania man was charged early Sunday morning with driving while intoxicated with four children in his car.

Town of Tonawanda Police arrested Hassan Musa, 41, of Pennsylvania following a Military Road traffic stop for a vehicle equipment malfunction around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to police reports, Musa failed four roadside sobriety tests administered to him while on location and was taken into police custody.

Further investigation indicated that Musa had an active arrest warrant out of Erie, Pa. for failure to appear on another alcohol-related offense.

He was charged with felony DWI under Leandra’s law, endangering the welfare of a child, and other related vehicle and traffic offenses.

He was arraigned in Town of Tonawanda Court. Bail was set at $5,000 cash or $25,000 bond by the judge and scheduled to appear in Town of Tonawanda Court Aug. 15.

The children in the car, ranging from nine to 15 years old, were safely turned over to relatives. Child Protective Services will be following up.

 

