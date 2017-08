TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WIVB) — If you’re still dreaming of a giant jackpot, play Powerball.

No one had all the numbers in the multi-state lottery game Saturday night.

That sent the jackpot for this Wednesday night to $430 million.

That’s now the eighth highest Powerball pot of all time.

You can catch the winning numbers Wednesday on News 4 at 11, or Thursday morning on Wake Up!