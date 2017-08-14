Red Cross calling on donors to step up during emergency

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Red Cross is making a plea to all donors right now, asking them to step up and help out as there’s a great need for all blood types.

Around 64,000 units are needed each day at hospitals around the nation.

“We’re able to have products in the hospital but we’re using them as quickly as they come in,” said Jay Bonafede, the regional communications director for the American Red Cross.

During the summer, the number of donors drops. The American Red Cross cites several reasons for that ranging from schools being out of session and fewer blood drives planned to people being on vacations and switching up routines.

“It’s something that cannot be created,” said Bonafede.”It has to be donated.”

The Red Cross says most donations stay right here in the region, helping out people in Western New York.

“If someone has a major accident or something like that, they can’t wait for someone to com,” said Bonafede. “We need to have the products on the shelf and ready to go as necessary. It’s really a very simple way to make a huge impact on the community.”