Slow Roll to meet at Richardson Olmsted Campus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Slow Roll Buffalo’s Richardson to Riverside Ride will take place on August 14.

The ride will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Richardson Olmsted Campus, which is located at 444 Forest Ave.

It will include the northern part of the Elmwood Village, Riverside, Black Rock, West Hertel and Park Meadow. Streets included in the ride are Forest, Grant, Amherst, Tonawanda, Ontario, Hertel and Elmwood.

After the ride, an after-party with food, drinks and music will take place where the ride started.

Riders are asked to meet up at 5:30 p.m.