Slow Roll to meet at Richardson Olmsted Campus

By Published:
(Photo by Clay Davies)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Slow Roll Buffalo’s Richardson to Riverside Ride will take place on August 14.

The ride will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Richardson Olmsted Campus, which is located at 444 Forest Ave.

It will include the northern part of the Elmwood Village, Riverside, Black Rock, West Hertel and Park Meadow. Streets included in the ride are Forest, Grant, Amherst, Tonawanda, Ontario, Hertel and Elmwood.

After the ride, an after-party with food, drinks and music will take place where the ride started.

Riders are asked to meet up at 5:30 p.m.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s