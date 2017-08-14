State DEC offering state-reared pheasants for qualifying sponsored hunts

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – The New York State DEC today announced the start of the application period to hold a DEC-sponsored Pheasant Hunt. The program enables experienced hunters and others to obtain state-reared pheasants for use in sponsored hunts for youth, women, novices, veterans, and people with disabilities.

The program gives experienced hunters a chance to share their knowledge with a new generation of hunters, a press release from the state DEC said Monday.

Those interested in obtaining an application to hold a sponsored pheasant hunt can contact their local regional DEC office.

Allegany, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Erie, Niagara and Wyoming counties fall under Region 9.

Region 9
182 East Union, Suite 3
Allegany, NY 14706-1328
(716) 372-0645

Genesee and Orleans County fall under Region 8.

Region 8

6274 East Avon-Lima Rd.
Avon, NY 14414
(585) 226-5380

Applications must be received by Sept. 1. Successful applicants will be notified by phone.

Program requirements and applications can be downloaded from DEC’s website at http://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/49071.html

