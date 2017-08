BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Steely Dan is coming to the City of Buffalo.

The band will play at Shea’s Performing Arts Center on October 17.

Tickets for their 8 p.m. performance go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Prices range from $59.50 to $125.

Anyone who wants to see the show can buy a ticket at LiveNation.com or call 1-800-745-3000.