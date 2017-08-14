Where to watch the solar eclipse

This photo provided by Bob Baer and Sarah Kovac, participants in the Citizen CATE Experiment, shows a "diamond ring" shape during the 2016 total solar eclipse in Indonesia. For the 2017 eclipse over the United States, the National Science Foundation-funded movie project nicknamed Citizen CATE will have more than 200 volunteers trained and given special small telescopes and tripods to observe the sun at 68 locations in the exact same way. The thousands of images from the citizen-scientists will be combined for a movie of the usually hard-to-see sun’s edge. (R. Baer, S. Kovac/Citizen CATE Experiment via AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are a number of places you can go to see the upcoming solar eclipse on Monday, August 21.

The Buffalo Astronomical Association listed the following places where you can go to see it:

  • Buffalo Museum of Science, 1020 Humboldt Parkway
  • Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium at Buckham Hall, Buffalo State College
  • Buffalo & Erie County Public Library’s Central Branch, 1 Lafayette Square
  • Wilkeson Pointe at the Outer Harbor, 225 Fuhrmann Boulevard

Here are some other places you can go, outside of Buffalo:

  • Blasdell – Penn Dixie Fossil Park & Nature Preserve, 4050 North Street
  • Fredonia – Science Center at SUNY Fredonia, 280 Central Ave – 12-4 p.m.
  • Niagara Falls City Schools District Central Office, 630 66th Street
  • Wilson – Calvin Krueger Park, 350 Ontario Street

The eclipse will begin at 1:11 p.m., and the maximum amount of sun coverage will occur at 2:33 p.m. It will end at 3:51 p.m.

