Where to watch the solar eclipse

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are a number of places you can go to see the upcoming solar eclipse on Monday, August 21.

The Buffalo Astronomical Association listed the following places where you can go to see it:

Buffalo Museum of Science, 1020 Humboldt Parkway

Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium at Buckham Hall, Buffalo State College

Buffalo & Erie County Public Library’s Central Branch, 1 Lafayette Square

Wilkeson Pointe at the Outer Harbor, 225 Fuhrmann Boulevard

Here are some other places you can go, outside of Buffalo:

Blasdell – Penn Dixie Fossil Park & Nature Preserve, 4050 North Street

Fredonia – Science Center at SUNY Fredonia, 280 Central Ave – 12-4 p.m.

Niagara Falls City Schools District Central Office, 630 66th Street

Wilson – Calvin Krueger Park, 350 Ontario Street

The eclipse will begin at 1:11 p.m., and the maximum amount of sun coverage will occur at 2:33 p.m. It will end at 3:51 p.m.

