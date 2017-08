WILSON, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 38-year-old Wilson woman has been charged with committing a residential burglary in Wilson in April.

Tera L. Martin was charged Saturday with second degree burglary and third degree grand larceny.

She was also charged with petit larceny related to a theft in May in the Town of Hartland.

Martin was arraigned in Town of Wilson Court on the burglary charges and remanded to Niagara County Jail.

She was issued an appearance ticket for the petit larceny charge.