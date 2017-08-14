WNY law enforcement agencies work together to keep peace at demonstrations

Related Coverage ONLY ON 4: Buffalo Police unveil specialized team for mass demonstrations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- It’s been more than a year since Buffalo Police launched its Emergency Response Team (ERT) to keep the peace at mass demonstrations.

“It’s been going very well,” said Lt. Jeff Rinaldo. “Our team has been deployed multiple times for everything from very small scale to larger scale demonstrations.”

The team was showcased in 2016 when then-presidential candidate Donald Trump rallied in Buffalo. Over the past year, Lt. Rinaldo told News 4 the ERT has deployed at events including protests calling for Carl Paladino to step down from the Buffalo School Board and demonstrations over the officer involved shooting this spring.

“What we’ve found about the value of the team is a couple of things, number one it professionalizes and puts everyone on the same page in terms of the training that’s required of the officers who work in that type of environment,” said Lt. Rinaldo. “Protests and demonstrations can tend to get volatile and they can tend to get emotionally charged and the key is to make sure everyone is trained the same and knows how to respond the same.”

About 75 Buffalo officers underwent FEMA Field Force Operations Training in 2015, through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

According to FEMA, there are at least 206 agencies trained in New York State.

Buffalo Police officers learned how to hold a line and remove protestors without violating civil rights. Lt. Rinaldo said they completed the training alongside officers from Hamburg, Tonawanda and Amherst.

“In the event there is a large scale demonstration and we had to send officers to a suburban department or they had to send officers to assist us, which you did see in the Trump rally, you know we’re all trained alike,” said Lt. Rinaldo.

One of the most important deescalation tactics they’ve learned in the field this year, he told us, is keeping communication open with the groups demonstrating.

“In areas where you see that these things get confrontational, there’s either a lack of communication or the protestors don’t respect the training the police department has,” he said.

New York State Police also help train local agencies on how to respond to mass demonstrations.

Trooper James O’Callaghan told News 4 every trooper is trained for riot control and a certain percentage of troopers get extra training for a mobile unit that responds statewide.

“If there is a scheduled protest or a scheduled event, we make sure that we are equipped and working with law enforcement agencies surrounding that area, or maybe patrol in that area,” said O’Callaghan. “We will be notified by them and we will work hand in hand.”

He told News 4 that in those situations, they also wear protective gear.

“Our safety is important so we want to make sure that we have helmets, proper vests, proper padding, different things to protect ourselves because if we can’t protect ourselves, we can’t protect those who may need our help,” said Trooper O’Callaghan.

He said their role is to keep the peace and prevent protestors from moving to areas that aren’t part of the original plan.

“We train quite often and this isn’t anything new,” he said. “We’ve done this for years and we just want to make sure not only we’re prepared but make sure we’re prepared to handle anything hat happens in the areas we patrol.”

Trooper O’Callaghan said over the years, as violence has broken out at demonstrations across the county, they’ve changed their tactics based on what has or hasn’t worked in other states.