BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old will spend ten years in prison for fatally stabbing her daughter’s father.

Prosecutors say that back in November, Kearra Bailey stabbed Shaundez Davis, 19, in the back after an argument in her home on Broadway.

Bailey, who was 18 at the time of the crime, admitted to Manslaughter in May.

In addition to jail time, Bailey was also sentenced to five years of post-release supervision.