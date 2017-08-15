Carly’s Club rebrands as “Courage of Carly Foundation”, will broaden support

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Carly’s Club, an organization that raises funds for pediatric cancer research and family support programs at Roswell Park Cancer Institute is rebranding as the “Courage of Carly Fund” (CCF).

Under the new name, CCF will also support research and family-centered programming to benefit children receiving outpatient care for non-malignant blood disorders at the new Roswell Park Katherine, Anne & Donna Gioia Pediatric Hematology Oncology Center scheduled to open next month.

“As Roswell Park approaches a new era of pediatric care, so does Carly’s Club. Under a new name, the Courage of Carly Fund will celebrate the bravery and strength of all our young patients, and provide hope to the entire family as they continue their fight,” said Candace Johnson, PhD, President and CEO of Roswell Park “Donor support allows us to give every child a fighting chance by expanding our research and programming to benefit children facing cancer and blood disorders.”

In addition to the new CCF brand, the New Era Cap Foundation has also committed to a generous, multi-year commitment as presenting sponsor of the CCF programs so that more community donations can be directed toward research efforts.

In 2016, Roswell Park’s pediatric program cared for more than 600 new patients. As part of the Roswell Park Oishei Children’s Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorder Program launching this fall, Roswell Park’s program is anticipated to grow and handle more than 7,500 outpatient visits per year.

Carly’s Club was created by eight-year-old Carly Collard Cottone who was diagnosed with brain cancer in 1999 She received treatment at Roswell Park. While at Roswell, she wanted to help other kids who were also battling cancer. Using her “kids helping kids” mantra, she shared toys, gifts, and positive experiences with other pediatric cancer patients.