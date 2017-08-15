DEC investigating another potential discharge from Niagara Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – The DEC is currently investigating a potential discharge from the Niagara Falls Wastewater Treatment plant, the DEC announced in a statement Tuesday.

DEC Environmental Conservation Officers and technical staff responded to a call today at about 3:40 p.m. regarding the presence of discolored water from the main outfall near the Maid of the Mist dock.

A high intensity storm was reported in that area that may have contributed to the potential discharge, the statement adds.

The Niagara Falls Water Board said Tuesday that Tuesday’s heavy rain resulted in a volume overflow situation.

:”When this volume of water occurs, the waste water treatment plant is permitted to overflow the hundred foot weir, with the water then passing through the monitoring station. These sort of overflow events, which are different then the July 29th discharge incident, are formally reported on both the SPDEDS permit and the NY Alert System,” the statement said.

The DEC is continuing to investigate the causes and extent of the July 29 discharge of wastewater into the Niagara River. They will also determine whether today’s report is valid or linked to the original discharge.