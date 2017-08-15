DEC investigating another potential discharge from Niagara Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant

FILE - In this June 11, 2010 file photo, tourists ride the Maid of the Mist tour boat at the base of the American Falls in Niagara Falls, N.Y. Local lawmakers are asking for a criminal investigation into the discharge of wastewater that turned the water below Niagara Falls black. The Niagara County Legislature passed resolutions Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 that request investigations by the New York state attorney general, the Niagara County district attorney and the federal Environmental Protection Agency. (AP Photo/David Duprey, File)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – The DEC is currently investigating a potential discharge from the Niagara Falls Wastewater Treatment plant, the DEC announced in a statement Tuesday.

DEC Environmental Conservation Officers and technical staff responded to a call today at about 3:40 p.m. regarding the presence of discolored water from the main outfall near the Maid of the Mist dock.

A high intensity storm was reported in that area that may have contributed to the potential discharge, the statement adds.

The Niagara Falls Water Board said Tuesday that Tuesday’s heavy rain resulted in a volume overflow situation.

:”When this volume of water occurs, the waste water treatment plant is permitted to overflow the hundred foot weir, with the water then passing through the monitoring station. These sort of overflow events, which are different then the July 29th discharge incident, are formally reported on both the SPDEDS permit and the NY Alert System,” the statement said.

The DEC is continuing to investigate the causes and extent of the July 29 discharge of wastewater into the Niagara River. They will also determine whether today’s report is valid or linked to the original discharge.

