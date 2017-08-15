East Otto man pleads not guilty in fatal January crash

Related Coverage Man charged with manslaughter following January crash

EAST OTTO, N.Y. (WIVB) – An East Otto man has pleaded not guilty in a fatal accident that occurred in East Otto in January.

Andrew J. Armbruster, 30, is charged with second degree manslaughter, second degree vehicular manslaughter, driving while ability impaired by drugs, fourth degree criminal mischief, and failure to stop at a stop sign.

According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 26, Armbruster operated a vehicle while impaired by drugs and failed to stop his vehicle at a clearly marked stop sign. He crashed into a tractor trailer at the intersection of Bowen and E. Otto Springville Roads.

His passenger, Grace Armbruster, was also killed in the crash.

The case has been adjourned for motions.