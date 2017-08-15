Erie County Sheriff’s deputy and K-9 find family lost in the woods at night

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Erie County Sheriff’s deputy and his K-9 partner rescued a family who became lost in the woods at a local campground.

Deputy Girdler and his partner Loki responded to reports of a family lost in the woods in the branches surrounding the Niagara Campground in Grand Island on Saturday, just before 10 p.m.

The family was in contact with sheriff’s dispatchers but their cell phone was running out of power and they didn’t have a flashlight.

It took the deputy and Loki about ten minutes to find the family and get them safely back to the campground.

No one was hurt.