Flags on state government buildings to fly at half-staff on Wednesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says flags on state government buildings must be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, in honor of a U.S. Army Sergeant.

Sgt. Roshain Brooks died on Sunday as the result of wounds sustained during combat in Iraq. He was a resident of Brooklyn.

“On behalf of all New Yorkers, I extend my deepest condolences to Sgt. Brooks’ family, friends and fellow soldiers,” Cuomo said. “His tragic loss is one deeply felt by the entire New York family and today we honor his bravery and his service to this nation and this great state.”

Brooks, who was 30, had been stationed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.