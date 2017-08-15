Headed to Guns N’ Roses on Wednesday? Here’s what to know

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Headed to New Era Field tomorrow to see Guns ‘N Roses?

The field’s game-day policies will still be in effect for this show, including the tobacco-free policy. Tobacco products are strictly prohibited, including e-cigarettes and lighters.

Fans are reminded that the NFL’s bag policy is still in effect for this concert. Small clutch bags about the size of a hand (4.5″ by 6.5″) are permitted, as well as clear bags equal to 12″ by 6″ by 12″. Large purses and backpacks won’t be permitted into the stadium.

For a complete list of permitted and prohibited items and other stadium information, visit the “New Era Field” section of www.BuffaloBills.com.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office will be implementing “game-day” traffic patterns and restrictions.

Abbott Road will be closed to through traffic between the north and south side of the stadium starting at 2 p.m. Following the concert, Big Tree Road (Route 20A) will be closed to westbound traffic starting at 10:30 p.m.

All parking lots will open at 3 p.m. and the stadium gates will open at 5 p.m. The show is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.