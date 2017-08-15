Headed to Guns N’ Roses on Wednesday? Here’s what to know

By Published: Updated:
DJ Ashba

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Headed to New Era Field tomorrow to see Guns ‘N Roses?

The field’s game-day policies will still be in effect for this show, including the tobacco-free policy. Tobacco products are strictly prohibited, including e-cigarettes and lighters.

Fans are reminded that the NFL’s bag policy is still in effect for this concert. Small clutch bags about the size of a hand (4.5″ by 6.5″) are permitted, as well as clear bags equal to 12″ by 6″ by 12″. Large purses and backpacks won’t be permitted into the stadium.

For a complete list of permitted and prohibited items and other stadium information, visit the “New Era Field” section of www.BuffaloBills.com.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office will be implementing “game-day” traffic patterns and restrictions.

Abbott Road will be closed to through traffic between the north and south side of the stadium starting at 2 p.m. Following the concert, Big Tree Road (Route 20A) will be closed to westbound traffic starting at 10:30 p.m.

All parking lots will open at 3 p.m. and the stadium gates will open at 5 p.m. The show is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s