Local hospital holding contest for new lullaby

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Women & Children’s Hospital is looking to update one of its traditions.

Whenever a baby is born at the hospital, Johannes Brahm’s “Lullaby” is played.

Before staff move into the new Oishei Children’s Hospital this November, they are looking for a new version of the song.

The hospital wants locals to record and submit their versions of the song. The winning rendition will play every time a baby is born at the hospital, and the winner will receive $1,500.

Here is the panel of judges:

Robby Takac — member of the Goo Goo Dolls

Janice Mitchell — former backup singer for Ray Charles

George Scott — President of the Colored Musicians Club

Jeff Miers – music critic for The Buffalo News

Pierre Williot, MD — 2014 BPO “Doctors of the World” representative

The four-week contest will end on Sept. 15. The top three finalists will perform in front of a live audience at the end of that month.

The second place winner will receive Shea’s season tickets. The person in third place will have the choice of Darien Lake season passes or BPO concert tickets.

MORE | Submit your version of the song here.