Man charged with DWI following crash into tree in City of Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Kenmore man is facing DWI charges after striking a tree in the City of Tonawanda Tuesday afternoon.

Andrew R. Schlegel, 33, of Wabash Avenue, was charged with DWI, unreasonable speed in a rain storm, making an improper left turn, and unsafe lane usage after crashing into a tree at the corner of Canton Street and Cranbrook Drive at 2 p.m.

According to City of Tonawanda Police, Schlegel told officers he had been “doing shots of vodka” at a local bar.

Schlegel refused all breath tests.

Bail was set at $1,000.

