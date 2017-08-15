McDermott speaks ahead of Bills’ preseason game against Eagles

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott gave an update on the team as the NFL preseason continues.

McDermott said offensive tackle Cordy Glenn flew to Wisconsin to get an injection in his foot, and will not play on Thursday.

“We will list him as week-to-week at this point,” McDermott said.

The coach says the team needs to understand that winning is earned, and that it is an all-the-time thing.

He said he appreciated the way the team responded Monday.

Quarterback Nathan Peterman will work with the second team on Thursday, according to McDermott.

“Those guys, they went toe-to-toe and it showed that it meant something to them,” McDermott said.

#Bills McDermott: we're building a team not accumulating talent. — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) August 15, 2017

The Bills will play the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field.