Registering kids cuts back on time it takes to get information out during emergency

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Henry, 3, waits by a machine which is inscribing information about the boy onto a plastic ID card. He thinks he’s being like his mom and grandmom – they know they’re doing this to help him be safe in case anything every happens.

“It’s there in case of in emergency, in case something should happen to them,” said Carole Wasielewski, Henry’s grandmother who has been attending the fair getting these ID cards since her kids were young.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office reports making hundreds of these cards each year for kids ages 2 to 14. The identification has basic information, like eye and hair color, height, weight, as well as a picture of the child and fingerprints.

“It’s precautionary and it’s something good to have,” said Captain Joseph Belden with the Erie Co. Sheriff’s Office. “As far as identifying possible places they could’ve been, or finding out where they’re at, its all around a good investigative tool.”

The process to get the ID card takes less than five minutes which isn’t a lot at the fair but when something happens like a child goes missing, that’s valuable time and the Sheriff’s office says taking those five minutes now will save that time later.

“There’s info on there and you contact local police,” said the captain. “You have that card with the information and a file number and then you can get the records.”