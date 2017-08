BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A “runaway boat and trailer” briefly caused a traffic issue on Route 98 in Batavia Tuesday morning, according to News 4 sources.

The trailer became unhitched from a pickup truck, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s office.

Sources say the driver was coming from the Elmira area.

Both lanes of the road were closed for a short time as the boat and trailer were loaded onto a flatbed truck, sources say.