Scaramucci calls White House “tough place” on “Late Show”

NEW YORK (WIVB) — Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Monday night.

He talked about recent controversies surrounding Pres. Trump, and what it’s like to work in The White House.

Scaramucci, also known as “The Mooch,” is a few weeks removed from his position in President Trump’s administration.

He’s the shortest tenured communications director in White House history.

On Monday night’s “Late Show,” Scaramucci said he believes top advisor Steve Bannon has been leaking information to the media, and if it were up to him, Bannon would be gone from Trump’s administration.

Colbert showed a picture of Scaramucci and former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus glaring at each other.

Scaramucci said there was “no love lost” between the two.

He said he and Priebus got along well when he was writing checks to the Republican National Committee, which Priebus once led.

Even though Scaramuscci was removed as the White House Communications Director after just 11 days, he also talked about what it’s like in The White House.

“It’s a tough place,” Scaramucci said. “There was a lot of infighting, you know, the front stabber was backstabbing. I think you said that two weeks ago. I have a tendency to be very open and honest with people. What happens there is people don’t do that. What people do is they go behind each other’s backs and they leak things to the press and they say nasty things about each other to try to destabilize them or to influence the President’s judgment of them.”

Scaramucci also added he doesn’t like the toleration of white supremacy in The White House.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” has seen ratings soar since Trump’s inauguration with his relentless comedic attacks.