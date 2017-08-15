SUV carrying family of eight rolls over in Batavia

By Published:

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Three people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after their SUV went off the road, struck a tree, a light post, and some post signs at Ellicott Street and Jackson Street at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

A family of eight was inside of the SUV. According to City of Batavia Police, the family had been returning to the Lockport area from a vacation.

The SUV had been traveling north on Ellicott Street when the SUV left the roadway for some unknown reason.

The three patients transported to the hospital suffered minor injuries, including a leg injury, abdominal pains, and chest pains.

National Grid was called to the scene for wires down. The Batavia Department of Public works was also called to the scene to repair the road signs that were struck.

Police are investigating as to why the SUV left the roadway.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s