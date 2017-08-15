SUV carrying family of eight rolls over in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Three people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after their SUV went off the road, struck a tree, a light post, and some post signs at Ellicott Street and Jackson Street at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

A family of eight was inside of the SUV. According to City of Batavia Police, the family had been returning to the Lockport area from a vacation.

The SUV had been traveling north on Ellicott Street when the SUV left the roadway for some unknown reason.

The three patients transported to the hospital suffered minor injuries, including a leg injury, abdominal pains, and chest pains.

National Grid was called to the scene for wires down. The Batavia Department of Public works was also called to the scene to repair the road signs that were struck.

Police are investigating as to why the SUV left the roadway.