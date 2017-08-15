TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane striping planned for newly paved section of Niagara Street

Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Work crews will be marking and striping the newly paved section of Niagara Street from Virginia Street to Porter Avenue. The work will start at 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The striping will mark Phase 2 of the project, which at its completion will extend all the way down Niagara Street to Ontario Street.

Work is expected to be completed by mid- to late morning.

Motorists should expect lane restrictions for that section of Niagara Street.

The total cost of the Niagara Gateway Project that began at Niagara Square and will go to Ontario Street is over $30 million.

 

