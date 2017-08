BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Authorities are looking to find out who killed a man on May St. more than two weeks ago.

Crime Stoppers says Leon Nelson, 48, was murdered on May St. in Buffalo on July 31.

Up to $2,500 is being offered for information on a suspect in Nelson’s death.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161.