PALMYRA, N.Y. (WROC-T.V.) – A woman is dead after a train struck her car in Palmyra Tuesday morning.

Responders at the scene say they received a call for services around 7:15 a.m.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says that a woman drove her vehicle onto the tracks, waiting for the train. He said the CSX train was working properly when the accident happened.

Police have not identified the woman.