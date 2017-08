JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — An approximately 2-year-old girl was found walking on a Jamestown street on Wednesday morning.

The non-verbal, Hispanic child was spotted on the 800 block of E. 2nd St.

She was wearing a blue Minecraft shirt, blue jeans and pink Crocs.

She is currently at the Jamestown Police Department. Anyone with information on her can call police at (716) 483-7522.