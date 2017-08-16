Baby left outside in plastic bag released from hospital

The Associated Press

ELMIRA, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say an 8-month-old girl who survived being abandoned in a plastic bag left in an upstate New York yard has been released from a hospital.

Police in Elmira say Wednesday that the baby recently was released from Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Sgt. William Solt says the infant has been placed in foster care.

Official say the child’s 17-year-old mother placed the girl in a white garbage bag and left her in bushes in the backyard of a home in Elmira on Aug. 5. The baby wasn’t discovered until three days later when neighbors checking out animal-like sounds found her.

Authorities have charged the mother, Harriette Hoyt, of Sayre, Pennsylvania, with attempted murder. She remains in the Chemung County Jail.

This undated photo provided Elmira Police shows Harriette Hoyt. An 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside a home had been abandoned there several days, authorities said. Elmira police said neighbors checking out a noise early Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, and found a baby whose feet were sticking out of the bag. Hoyt was being held Wednesday in the Chemung County Jail and has been charged with attempted murder. (Elmira Police via AP)

Her attorney, John Brennan, says he’s not commenting.

