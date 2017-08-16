Black Rock Pharmacy

~Sponsored Promotional Content~ Black Rock and Brighton Eggert Pharmacies are third generation family run business in WNY that has been operating since 1957. They are committed to providing a high level of personal service to their customers and connect to the families in our community. They offer medication compounding where traditional medication falls short in areas such as pain management, hormone replacement therapy, scar treatment and more!
WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.